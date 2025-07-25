'Nothing is being done': Waukesha widow speaks out after second pedestrian crash mirrors husband's case

A recent incident on Water Street where two women were severely injured has brought back painful memories for Waukesha's Kathie Giorgio.

"It brought it all back. And it's like nothing is being done," Giorgio said.

The recent Water Street incident, where a driver went past police barricades and injured two 22-year-old women, resulted in only a citation for the driver—no arrest or criminal charges.

It's a scenario Giorgio is all too familiar with.

On January 17, 2024, Giorgio's husband, Michael, was crossing the street at 6th and State in downtown Milwaukee when he was hit and run over by a passenger van.

His injuries were extensive.

"He suffered multiple skull fractures, severe traumatic brain injury," Giorgio said. "And eventually we also knew that he also lost all his hearing in his left ear and his vision in his left eye."

After spending six weeks in the hospital and three weeks in full-time rehabilitation, Michael died in June 2024 from complications related to his injuries.

The driver in Michael's case was only given a citation for the crash.

When TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked Giorgio about her reaction to how authorities handled the driver who hit her husband, her response was immediate.

"Shock. He was let go from the scene, he was not tested for drugs or alcohol, and ultimately he was only given a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian and he paid $73. That's it," Giorgio said.

The financial impact on the family was substantial, with medical bills exceeding $600,000. Fortunately, Giorgio said they had good insurance coverage, leaving them responsible only for the deductible.

When TMJ4 asked the Milwaukee Police Department why charges weren't referred in cases like these, they responded that "not all accidents rise to the level of a crime."

This explanation doesn't satisfy Giorgio.

"What does that mean? I mean, in Michael's case, he died. Michael didn't just die. He was killed. At what point then does the person who killed him become responsible?" Giorgio said.

Many community members have expressed similar concerns about pedestrian safety in downtown Milwaukee, wondering what criteria determine when a driver faces more serious consequences.

As Giorgio and her family continue to grieve their loss, she hopes to see changes in how these incidents are handled.

"Try to get through to the city that this is something that needs to be punished," Giorgio said. "It can't just be let go."

