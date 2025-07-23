Family of daughter seriously injured in Water St. crash reacts to driver receiving only a citation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee mother is speaking out after the driver who seriously injured her daughter in a crash on Water Street was cited but not arrested, despite causing life-altering injuries.

Karen Handrich's daughter Chloe remains in the ICU with massive head trauma, liver lacerations, multiple pelvic and leg fractures, and road rash covering her body following the incident that occurred hours after her college graduation celebration.

TMJ4 News Chloe Handrich was hit by a reckless driver on Water and State early Sunday morning

"Somebody who chooses to drive recklessly, and literally changes the life of two innocent victims, pays a fine and that's it?" Karen Handrich said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning at a crosswalk on Water Street and State Street.

"It's like every parent's nightmare. You never want to get a call like that," Handrich said. "We got that call at 1:30 from the paramedics to meet us at Froedtert at the emergency room."

Witness Tina Sanfilippo described the horrifying scene: "We witnessed two girls get hit. They flew, like it was a fast hit, like a fast impact."

The two victims were Chloe Handrich and her friend Sammy. Chloe remains hospitalized in serious condition.

"Chloe is the most caring person you would ever meet," her mother said. "She's in psychology and biology and she's wanting to go on for physician assistant or continue in the medical field. She works at Froedtert and has been there for many years."

According to Milwaukee Police, the driver who hit the women received only a ticket for failing to yield and driving without insurance or car registration.

"There was no regard for these two 22-year-old girls whose lives have completely changed. The trajectory of their lives has changed forever because of this reckless driver who completely ignored a barricade and went flying through a barricade," Karen Handrich explained.

Chloe Handrich's sister, Sophia Handrich, expressed her disbelief at the minimal consequences faced by the driver.

"They almost killed like two people, and like thank God they weren't killed, but still it almost happened," Sophia Handrich said.

Milwaukee Police declined an interview request, stating that "not all accidents rise to the level of a crime."

District 4 Alderman Bob Bauman said he was unaware of the incident until TMJ4 informed him Tuesday.

"That is totally inadequate," Bauman said. "That individual should've been arrested and charges referred to the district attorney's office for some sort of felony involving negligent operation of a vehicle causing great bodily injury, recklessly endangering safety."

Chloe Handrich and her friend Sammy have a very long road to recovery and will be swamped with medical bills. To help the Handrich's, click here and to help Sammy, click here.

