'Not a random act': Kenosha man killed near 24th and 63rd

Posted at 9:05 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 10:05:49-04

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near 24th and 63rd around 2 a.m.

Officials said a 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was not identified, as the family still has to be notified.

Kenosha police said they do not believe this incident was a random act, and they are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the police at 262-656-7333.

