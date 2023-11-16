Non-licensed driver charged in woman's death sentenced to 9 months in prison

MILWAUKEE — A non-licensed driver charged with hitting and killing a woman crossing the street in Milwaukee was sentenced to nine months in prison on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Latrell Katherine pleaded guilty to one felony count of "knowingly operating while suspended - cause death" and was sentenced to 270 days in the House of Corrections. He struck Tesa Steele while she was crossing the street at 88th and Capitol on March 30.



According to a criminal complaint, Katherine was driving east down W. Capitol Dr. when the SUV in front of him made a sudden lane change.

The complaint says right after he passed the SUV, he hit Tesa who had walked into the street.

“He knocked my daughter’s shoes off her feet. Her coat off her back,” Patricia McGee, Tesa's mother, previously told TMJ4 News.

When interviewed by police on the scene, Katherine “…admitted he never had a driver’s license.”

Because of past driving convictions, the State of Wisconsin took away Katherine’s ability to get a license in 2021.

Katherine faced up to six years in prison.

As TMJ4 News previously reported, since 2019, there have been at least 35 other drivers involved in crashes where someone died, and their driver’s license was suspended, according to data from Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

