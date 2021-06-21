No settlement reached between Milwaukee and former Chief Morales: Attorney

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and attorneys representing former Police Chief Alfonso Morales did not strike a deal on a settlement for Morales during a mediation over the weekend, an attorney for Morales tells TMJ4 News.

The two sides had previously agreed to a mediation to come to a settlement on June 19. Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled last month that the city must offer Morales a settlement, or, if not, reinstate him as police chief.

Judge Foley argued that the city's Fire and Police Commission had not followed due process when the commission demoted Morales to captain last year. After his demotion, Morales resigned from the department and has since been fighting for compensation and his old job as chief.

Raymond M. Dall’Osto of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP said in a statement Monday that the meeting on Saturday between the city and Morales' lawyers did not result in a resolution.

Dall’Osto continued that they have no further comment on the case until after a hearing scheduled before Judge Foley this Thursday.

"We will not comment further on the case until after the hearing before Judge Christopher Foley set this Thursday afternoon on the City’s and FPC’s motion for a continuation of a stay of Chief Morales returning to work as Chief while the appeal the City defendants have filed is pending. Chief Morales and his lawyers vigorously oppose this request," writes Dall’Osto.

Last week, Morales also filed a federal lawsuit against the FPC. In the lawsuit, Morales argues his civil rights were violated when he was demoted.

The suit identifies the city, the FPC and its commissioners and staff as defendants.

"Given the defendants’ more than six months of offering nothing and refusing to comply with Judge Foley’s orders for reinstatement, plaintiff Morales faces a significant risk of being retaliated against and undermined every step of the way upon his return as Chief of Police of the City of Milwaukee. This retaliation and violation of his statutory and constitutional rights, simply for standing up for his rights, also violates state law and federal and state constitutional rights of due process, equal protection and fair treatment," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also says following his resignation from the force, Morales was offered a position with better pay several months ago - but the ongoing legal issues with the city led that offer to be withdrawn.

"But because of the continuing controversy, which was and continues to be caused and abetted by defendants’ intransigent defense of their illegal and unconstitutional actions, and the resultant press coverage of same, the job offer made to him and accepted was withdrawn because of such," the suit states.

The lawsuit demands the city pay damages and the cost of legal counsel, among other relief.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip