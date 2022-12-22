No, Mitchell International Airport is not closed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Don't fret, Mitchell International Airport is not actually closed.

There are some pretty untrue statements floating around the internet that Mitchell International Aiport in Milwaukee is closed and will be until after Christmas. Unfortunately for employees, and fortunately for those traveling, that's not true.

The airport took to Twitter Thursday to announce it was in fact OPEN and operational, despite reports from Flight Aware and CNN that said otherwise.

CNN reporting Milwaukee Airport closed until day after Christmas. Can you confirm, @MitchellAirport? pic.twitter.com/y6SEP3fAzb — Nick Van Wagenen (@MKEnick) December 22, 2022

However, that's not to say some changes could be coming given the winter storm entering the area. O'Hare in Chicago is already seeing hundreds of delays and cancelations, and Milwaukee could be next.

Mitchell International is urging passengers to keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status.

Despite inaccurate reports on @FlightAware and @CNN, MKE Airport is OPEN and will remain open during this winter storm, with the exception of brief closures to clean the active runway. Passengers should keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status. — MKE - Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) December 22, 2022

