No evidence of active shooter at Bradford High School: Kenosha Police

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police confirm there is no evidence of an active shooter at Bradford High School Thursday morning.

Police said officers are following protocol. They did not give any other details.

Pleasant Prairie police said in a separate note that their officers were at Lakeview Technology Academy for the same report of an active shooter. But that they confirmed no active shooter was located and gave the scene the all-clear.

No word yet on what prompted the emergency.

News of an unconfirmed active shooter first emerged over scanner traffic. Rumors include an active shooter prank.

Charges for a hoax threat for juveniles and adults can range from disorderly conduct (which could include jail time), to making a terrorist threat, a felony that could result in jail time, fines up to $25,000, to removing the ability to own a gun for the rest of your life.

