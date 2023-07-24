No charges filed against Racine police officers who shot and killed Timothy Burgess following traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. — No Racine Police Officers will face charges after a man died during a shootout with the officers on May 22, 2023, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to a statement from the DOJ, no charges will be filed against the officers who shot and killed 38-year-old Timothy Burgess following a traffic stop near 6th and Howland.

The DOJ issued the following statement on Monday, July 24: "Recently, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson issued her decision regarding the death of Timothy Burgess, which occurred on May 22, 2023 in the City of Racine, Wis. The district attorney determined there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement."

According to previous TMJ4 News reporting citing the DOJ, Mount Pleasant police were called for a shots fired report. Several hours later, Racine police pulled a driver over.

The DOJ says the driver got out, ran away on foot, and hid in a wooded area near 6th and Howland. Around 12:30 a.m., officers demanded the person come out and surrender. Police say the person refused. When officers approached, the person allegedly started firing a gun "towards" the officers. The officers returned fire, hitting and killing the person.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Officials say the incident was captured on body camera footage, squad cameras, and on a drone. All video is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

No officers were injured.

The state DOJ is investigating the incident.

The family of the man killed identified him as 38-year-old Timothy Burgess.

His sister, Latrice Burgess, said he'd gotten out of prison six months ago and was now reconnecting with family. Court records show he did time for felony convictions.

She said her brother had just helped their mother move into an apartment about a block from where he was shot.

"Mama, I'm sorry this happened, that you had to hear rounds of bullets, while you son was out there being shot around the corner," said Burgess.

Burgess said she doesn't know what happened in the park early Sunday morning.

"I was at work. But if I was here, I would've told my brother, don't run. Stand and comply. And we deal with the aftermath later," said Burgess. "We'd rather see you living to become an old man than die."

Burgess said the family wants to view video now held by the state as evidence. She also said she regrets not reconciling sooner with her brother over some family issues.

"Timothy, I'm sorry," Burgess said. "I should've respect your choice. I wish I could hug you over again and tell you that. But it's too late."

