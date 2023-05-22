Racine police shoot and kill shooter following traffic stop, DOJ says

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police officers shot and killed a person who allegedly opened fire on them following a traffic stop early Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to a news release from the DOJ, Mount Pleasant police were called for a shots fired report. Several hours later Racine police pulled a driver over.

The DOJ says the driver got out, ran away and hid in tall grass near 6th and Howland. Around 12:30 a.m., officers demanded the person come out and surrender. Police say the person refused. When officers approached, the person allegedly started firing a gun "towards" the officers. The officers returned fire, hitting and killing the person.

The officers involved were placed on administrative assignment.

The state DOJ is investigating the incident.

The person who was shot and killed was not identified other than "subject" and "driver."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Racine, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Monday, May 22, 2023.



In the late evening hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023, Mount Pleasant Police officers received a call for shots fired. A couple of hours later Racine Police officers initiated a traffic stop in the City of Racine, Wis. The driver exited the vehicle, fled on foot and hid in tall grass in the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue in Racine, Wis. At approximately 12:29 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, officers gave commands for the subject to come out, but the subject refused to follow officer orders. As officers approached the subject, the subject began firing towards officers who then exchanged gunfire and struck the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.



No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.



The involved officers from the Racine Police Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.



DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.



DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.



Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.







BREAKING: We have a crew on the way to a large police presence in Racine. Racine Police have referred our questions to Wi. Dept. of Justice. We've reached out for more info. Details on #TMJ4Today @tmj4



— Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) May 22, 2023

