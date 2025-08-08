No application, no problem: Wausau twins tour UW-Milwaukee after getting in through direct admit program

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two high school seniors joined a campus tour at UW-Milwaukee Thursday, just days after being automatically admitted into the school through the Direct Admit Wisconsin program.

College is on the horizon as high school seniors get ready for their final year, and for Vivienne Pheifer, she says getting into college was as simple as talking to her counselor.

"They're just like, 'we signed you up for this.' You're just like, 'Okay, we ball,'” said Vivienne.

Vivienne and her twin sister Emmery are incoming high school seniors at D.C. Everest Senior High School near Wausau. Both of them got into UW-Milwaukee through the Direct Admit Wisconsin program.

"I do think it's a beneficial program because it takes away a lot of the stress of having to individually apply to schools and make sure you're doing it right,” said Emmery.

They are two of nearly 34,000 seniors from 467 schools across Wisconsin who got the offer recently. That’s an increase of 155 schools from last year, according to the University of Wisconsin System .

Under the program, qualifying high school students from participating schools are automatically admitted to up to 10 UW universities, without ever submitting an application.

UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Madison do not participate in the program, but students can still apply to them.

Watch: Wausau twins tour UW-Milwaukee after getting in through direct admit program

Wausau twins tour UW-Milwaukee after getting in through direct admit program

Vivienne says she thinks the program has its pros and cons. She likes how it promotes more access to education, but on the flip side, she says the process feels less personal.

"I personally enjoy writing essays, though, so I wouldn't mind if I had to write an essay. I feel like they [colleges] don't really get to know you because your counselors just sign you up for it,” said Vivienne.

For Vivienne who wants to study history and Emmery who plans to study criminal justice, they say they are excited for college and can see UW-Milwaukee on their horizon.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip