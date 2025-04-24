NFL Commissioner Goodell calls Green Bay's draft setting 'iconic' as the city welcomes 250,000 fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay is just hours away from hosting the NFL Draft, with Commissioner Roger Goodell calling the Lambeau Field backdrop "iconic" for the league's annual player selection event.

The three-day event is expected to bring approximately 250,000 fans to Titletown, creating what Goodell believes will be a memorable experience for both the NFL and the local community.

"It is iconic. Look at, you know, you have Lambeau Field right there in the background," Goodell said. "I think when you have the number of people that we expect to have here, I think it'll meet every expectation that we had, and I hope this community."

While the expected crowd of 250,000 falls short of attendance figures from previous drafts in Detroit or Nashville, it's comparable to the turnout in Chicago when the NFL first took the draft on the road 10 years ago.

"I think this is going to be a fantastic draft that all of us will remember, and I hope mostly this community, because they have worked really hard and they have so much to be proud of, and I hope we show that off over the next few days," said Goodell.

For Goodell, whose college ambition was to become NFL Commissioner, the draft represents a special opportunity to welcome new players to the league. When asked by TMJ4's Charles Benson about the personal connection he feels when announcing draft picks, Goodell acknowledged the significance of the moment.

"You know Charles? I think that's exactly what it is. These young men and their families have worked so hard to get to this place," said Goodell.

The Commissioner is taking his role seriously, even practicing the pronunciation of prospects' names. "We even have audio now, the players actually saying their names. So, I got that going on in my ear," said Goodell.

It's also no secret Goodell is a hugger on the draft stage, an NFL draft tradition for him, after calling out the names of the game's next superstars.

