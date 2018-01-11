Newly-restored George Washington monument back on display in downtown Milwaukee

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:55PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 12:28PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 12:28PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 7:16AM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Walworth
Mayor Tom Barrett was on hand for the ceremony, and said he wanted to formally welcome the monument home.
“We wanted to make sure the first piece of public art ever erected in Milwaukee is in pristine condition,” Barrett said.
Westown Association spearheaded the fundraising effort, $60-thousand, to pay for the bulk of the monument's restoration. It received significant help from Milwaukee Downtown, Marquette University, the Wisconsin Club, Zilber Ltd. and We Energies.
A $10-thousand grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board, which is public money, also contributed to the conservation of the Washington statue.