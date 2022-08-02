New video shows moments crews rescued wrong-way driver on I-43

MILWAUKEE — New video shared with TMJ4 News shows an unusual sight on one of Milwaukee's busiest freeways around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A silver SUV was seen wedged on top of a construction area along I-43 near Capitol Drive. The vehicle was stuck facing north in a southbound lane. The road’s framing was the only thing keeping it from falling below.

North Shore Fire/Rescue I-43 was closed in both directions after a vehicle drove into a construction zone and got stuck on steel beams.

“Our deputies will always put the well-being of the individual before anything,” said Captain Colin Briggs of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the driver was a 28-year-old man.

“This driver was called in and we got the call through our dispatch center,” said Briggs.

Deputies say the man got on the interstate the wrong way at National Ave. and made it all the way to Capitol.

“There’s a couple variables that would allow somebody to get that distance. One would be the time of day. This occurred around 5 a.m. so there’s minimum traffic and they can cover a long distance in a short amount of time,” said Briggs.

Briggs told TMJ4 News the department has seen more wrong-way drivers in recent years.

He said many of the county’s ramps have sensors and flashing signs to detect and alert potential wrong-way drivers.

“There is a good volume of them out there,” Briggs said.

The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A first-time OWI in Wisconsin can be costly, ranging from $150 to $300 and a nine-month revocation of their license.

Offenders don’t face the potential of jail time until the second offense and it doesn’t become a felony until the fourth.

