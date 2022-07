MILWAUKEE — I-43 is shut down in both directions at Capitol Drive due to a vehicle that is stuck on steel construction beams.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Now, crews are working to remove a vehicle that is stuck on steel beams within the construction zone of the interstate.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

