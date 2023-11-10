NEW VIDEO: Inside the Racine city bus during crash with school bus from September

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine has released new video from inside a city bus as it crashed into a school bus in September.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Shoop and Goold streets in Racine. The crash caves in the front driver’s side of the city bus, pinning the driver inside. The crash caused injuries to the driver that family says required surgery.

The day of the crash, Wednesday, Sept. 6, doorbell surveillance camera footage showed the school bus blowing a stop sign and a city bus crashing into it.

According to newly acquired police reports, several neighbors say a stop sign at the intersection is hard to see due to tree branches blocking it from view.

Racine Police Department Photographs recently obtained from the Racine Police Department show the view from the street approaching the intersection of Goold & Shoop. Before the crash, branches make it difficult to see the stop sign. Crews cut some branches from the tree after the crash, showing what the intersection looks like now.

Officers photographed the intersection shortly after the crash, showing the stop sign was out of view until very close to the intersection. Then, several branches had been cut from the tree to make the stop sign easier to see.



via GIPHY

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip