New skimming devices suspected in the Greenfield area

The Greenfield Police Department is sending out warnings about new skimming devices suspected in the area.

The police department posted a photo of the suspected device on its Facebook page.

They say the devices can be placed on counter card terminals in just a matter of seconds.

Criminals use these skimmers to collect data from the magnetic stripe on the back of ATM cards.

Greenfield police say to be cautious when using card devices at gas pumps or inside businesses. If you suspect a skimming device contact the Greenfield Police at 414-761-5301.