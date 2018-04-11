Federal agent charged with sexual assault to appear in court Tuesday

WAUKESHA -- A federal agent has been charged with sexually assaulting three women.

Court records go even further to accuse David Scharlat of using his badge off-hours -- to intimidate each victim.

Scharlat's defense attorney calls all of the encounters consensual.

One accuser came forward to share a documentary she made on the case. The suspect's lawyer claims the documentary does not tell all sides.

David Scharlat's lawyer says the 53-year-old works in high-profile diplomatic security protection for the U.S. Department of State.

"But beyond that, I really can't get into his job description," said Paul Bucher, Scharlat's defense attorney.

The sexual assault allegations against him are too graphic for television. His accusers claim he tried to get away with what he is accused of, by asserting his power.

Prosecutors claim he told one victim, "Do you know who I am? I'm a federal agent."

C. Kimberly Toms claims she is one of the three victims named in court records. She spoke to TODAY'S TMJ4 via Skype.

"He would constantly say 'Do you know who I am? I'm a supervisory special agent with the U.S. Department of State. I'm a federal officer. There's nowhere to run. There's nowhere to hide," said Toms.

"That did not happen," said Sharlat's attorney.

Toms created a documentary called "Escaping Fed." It includes her own home video where she claims to have been brutally raped by a stalker.

Sharlat's lawyer claims it does not tell all sides.

"There's more to this case than you would think," said Sharlat's attorney.

There are two more victims named in the court documents. One claims she was sexually assaulted by Sharlat at the Hilton Garden Inn in Oconomowoc and, "...the gun was in a holster and on the nightstand."

A second woman claims Sharlat sexually assaulted her, twice.

Toms plans to release her documentary May 18, in hopes it will help other women.

A spokesman for the Department of State sent TODAY'S TMJ4 a statement that reads in part:

"The Department has zero tolerance for sexual assault and takes any and all allegations of sexual assault very seriously."

They add Scharlat has been on administrative leave for three years because of these allegations.