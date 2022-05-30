New safety measures in place for Waukesha Memorial Day parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Monday, Waukesha will have its first parade since the Christmas Parade tragedy, when a driver hit and killed six people and injured more than 60 others.

It will also be the first test of new safety equipment, to make sure an incident like that never happens again.

The Memorial Day parade will start and end at Cutler Park. If you are planning to be in Waukesha for the parade, the most noticeable safety enhancement will be high-tech barricades.

Video of Mobile Vehicle Barricades being set up along the #MemorialDay parade route in #Waukesha. They are specially designed to block and stop cars and trucks by turning forward momentum into vertical momentum. These workers told me each section weighs about 50 pounds. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/ezaOrDtkbe — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) May 30, 2022

They are called mobile vehicle barriers, or MVBs. The devices are capable of disabling unauthorized vehicles from getting access to key points along the parade route.

TMJ4 spoke with business owners in the downtown area, who said they were supportive of the new safety measures. They also hope it makes people feel safe when they come to enjoy the parade and celebrate.

You can expect to see these barricades used at other big events in Waukesha, like the 4th of July parade.

This new route is also part of a design to make sure events like the Memorial Day parade are more secure.

City leaders say they've created a closed perimeter around the area, and all future parades will use this exact same route.

Monday's Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Afterward the Waukesha Civic Band will be playing.

