Waukesha announces new safety measures for parades, events

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha has approved new safety measures for future city events and parades to prevent incidents like the attack during last year's Christmas parade, which left six people dead and 62 others injured.

The city said in a statement Friday the measures include mobile vehicle barriers and a new route for parades. The safety measures will be used for upcoming events including Friday Night Live, Memorial Day Parade and the 4th of July Parade.

“I look forward to continuing our great tradition of community events and parades here in the City of Waukesha.” said Mayor Shawn Reilly in the statement. “I appreciate the efforts of our entire Waukesha team as we review our safety measures and make improvements.”

The city will be creating a "set, closed perimeter" around the area where the event is being held. All future parades will be using the same parade route.

View the parade route and the city's statement below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip