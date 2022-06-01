New restaurant coming to Harbor District to be named The Bridgewater Modern Grill

MILWAUKEE — Benson's Restaurant Group has announced the new restaurant coming to the Harbor District R1VER campus will be called The Bridgewater Modern Grill.

Benson's initially announced a new restaurant was coming to the district in January. They said it was a joint venture with Becher Development, LLC.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill will be constructed on river level and will open right after the R1VER Campus' first apartments begin occupancy. It will feature wood-fire and intentionally sourced ingredients.

According to a news release from Benson's, Bridgewater's kitchen will house a custom, oak-fed Jade grill. The menu for the new restaurant is "expressive" and will feature a robust wine program.

Bridgewater Modern Grill will seat over 165 people inside and has a 245-foot-long riverside patio and green space. The outdoor space will be heated, making it available three seasons a year, and will be served by an indoor/outdoor bar.

There will also be 10 boat slips for drive-up service.

“The Bridgewater Modern Grill’s full concept is coming to life,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group. “The restaurant will offer an experience unlike any other in the area. While it’ll have an upscale, inviting atmosphere, it’s not just for special occasions...With the design help of RINKA, we’ve created an unparalleled experience that is going to be the coolest spot on the river.”

Benson's said the indoor seating will be made up of a bar, booths with visibility to the open kitchen, and a private event space for groups of up to 30 people.

Outside, there will be soft seating with fire tables and cocktail service, as well as the lawn which Benson's believes is the longest patio in the city.

