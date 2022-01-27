New restaurant coming to the Harbor District this summer

MILWAUKEE — Benson's Restaurant Group announced Thursday they will be opening a new restaurant in the Harbor District this summer.

The group announced a joint venture with Becher Development, LLC. Together, they will open a restaurant within the R1VER campus of the Harbor District.

The restaurant will be constructed on river level and will open right after the R1VER Campus' first apartments begin occupancy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the team at R1VER to bring an outstanding dining experience to the campus and its corporate and residential tenants while adding a unique dining option to the Harbor District and Bay View areas,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group.

The 6,000 square foot restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, and will be located right underneath the apartments.

The name of the restaurant and its menu concept has not yet been announced. However, Benson's Restaurant Group said there will be a number of outdoor experiences on the river.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip