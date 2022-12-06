Watch Now
New Morgan Wallen tour dates include additional show at American Family Field

After overwhelming support, Wallen added 14 more dates to his tour
Morgan Wallen is coming to Milwaukee this April, Live Nation announced Thursday. Wallen will perform at American Family Field on April 15. He will be joined by country-singer HARDY.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Morgan Wallen has added more shows to his tour, including another night in Milwaukee.

Last week, the Milwaukee Brewers and Live Nation announced Wallen would be performing at American Family Field on Saturday, April 15. After overwhelming support for that show and more, Wallen added 14 more dates to his tour.

Wallen is currently one of the biggest artists in the world with his latest album becoming Billboard's longest-running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist.

One of those dates includes an additional performance at American Family Field on Friday, April 14.

Tickets were previously scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9. That date has been moved up to Wednesday, Dec. 7. All tickets, according to the Brewers, will be sold through the Verified Fan Sale.

More information and tickets can be found on Morgan Wallen's website.

According to Live Nation, $3 of every ticket for U.S. dates will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

