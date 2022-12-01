Watch Now
Morgan Wallen to perform at American Family Field this April

Wallen's Milwaukee performance will be his first performance back in the U.S. following his shows in Australia and New Zealand
Morgan Wallen is coming to Milwaukee this April, Live Nation announced Thursday. Wallen will perform at American Family Field on April 15. He will be joined by country-singer HARDY.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 09:52:38-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Morgan Wallen is coming to Milwaukee this April, Live Nation announced Thursday.

Wallen, a country music superstar, will perform at American Family Field on April 15. He will be joined by country-singer HARDY.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 on MorganWallen.com. According to Live Nation, $3 of every ticket for U.S. dates will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Wallen's Milwaukee performance will be his first performance back in the U.S. following his shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Wallen is currently one of the biggest artists in the world with his latest album becoming Billboard's longest-running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist.

