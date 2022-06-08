New Harbor Seal pup born at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo has welcomed a new Harbor Seal after first-time mom Cosette gave birth on May 24.

The new baby seal, a female, was born to Cosette and her dad, Ringo. According to a Facebook post from the zoo, she was born on land and swam within 30 minutes of being born!

The zoo shared a video on Facebook of the new pup, inviting people to stop by the zoo and say hi.

This comes just a week after the zoo announced a baby giraffe had been born on May 27.

Neither the giraffe nor the new seal have names yet. However, the zoo said to keep an eye on their social media platforms to help choose a name for the giraffe.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip