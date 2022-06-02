'Spunky and strong': New baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo has a new resident! A baby giraffe!

Mom giraffe Marlee and dad giraffe Bahatika welcomed their new baby on Friday, May 27. The next day, zoo keepers completed the calf's first exam, recording a weight of 164 pounds and a height of around 6-feet!

Zookeepers said the new giraffe, a girl, is "spunky and strong."

Milwaukee County Zoo

This new calf is Marlee's third, with her most recent born in 2018. Marlee is 10-years-old and came from Zoo Miami in 2013. Bahatika is 17-years-old and arrived at the zoo from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado in 2006.

According to the zoo, the giraffe building will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. this week so people can see the new calf. However, because calves don't like loud noises, Zoo volunteers will help with noise control.

As the calf becomes more comfortable, building hours will be extended, the zoo said.

The new calf does not have a name yet, but the zoo said to follow along on their social media platforms to help choose its name.

