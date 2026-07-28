New data on EF-3 tornado in the Fox Valley shows hardest-hit areas, wind speeds near 140 mph

The EF-3 tornado that tore through parts of east-central Wisconsin on Monday produced the worst damage in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, according to the Green Bay National Weather Service.

According to the survey team, the tornado touched down around 11:56 a.m. CDT just north of Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.

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The tornado tracked south, intensifying rapidly as it moved into Winnebago County, then snapped and uprooted numerous trees and damaged several area homes and businesses along its path.

Tornado tears through the Fox Valley

The tornado then continued south over Lake Winnebago, where it dissipated around 12:22 p.m. CDT.

Several businesses were heavily damaged in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas. According to the Green Bay NWS, the heavily damaged areas are consistent with EF-3 tornado damage, with estimated winds near 140 mph.

WATCH: Drone footage shows devastation in Menasha after tornado tears through the Fox Valley

VIDEO: Drone footage shows devastation in Menasha after severe weather

According to the Menasha Police Department, injuries were reported, resulting in a couple of hospitalizations. However, there are no reports of fatalities or missing people.

TMJ4 has created a resource guide to help affected communities as recovery efforts continue. You can find that here.

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