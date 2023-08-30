New career program in Milwaukee increases access to early childhood education field

MILWAUKEE — A new early childhood education career program in Milwaukee has exceeded its enrollment expectations despite ongoing challenges in the field.

The Social Development Commission implemented the program with a state grant and alongside several partners including the COA Youth and Family Center.

Veraunica Ruffin, program manager at SDD, explained that the initial goal was 35 participants. They enrolled 43.

"Our ECE Career Program helps to bring people into the early childhood education field or upskill their current position where they are," Ruffin said.

It includes paid on-the-job training, education, and upon completion full-time employment opportunities. It is free to participants who are at least 18 years old, live in Milwaukee County, and are underemployed or unemployed.

After working in the field for several years Ruffin said access to this kind of training and education is key.

"This program is important because it helps to solve the staffing crisis for early childhood education," Ruffin said. "It's serving two purposes, getting people trained and providing employment for people, but then also provide a space for children to be so that their parents can also be in the workforce."

Angel Shelton, a fresh graduate of Rufus King High School, is one of the participants following her passion for working with children.

"I always wanted to work with children to be able to give children the opportunity that I never got to have, which is support. I want to be able to support children in their journey of life," Shelton said.

"I think it's going to make a huge difference in the field," Andrea Austin said.

Austin is a director at the Burke Early Education Center at the COA Goldin Center.

"I think that this program will empower people to believe in themselves and to believe that they have an impact on our future. It'll also help them to be more financially secure within their own homes," Austin said.

The work is not always easy, but Shelton is determined to see it through to the end.

"Every kid needs love. Every kid needs to know that somebody is there that they can rely on," Shelton said.

