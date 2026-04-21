The new boating season is about to begin, but the controversy around wake surfing continues.

In Sheboygan County, Elkhart Lake has new rules for water surfing.

The village of Elkhart Lake has a new ordinance prohibiting the use of certain features on wake boats that allow them to create a big wave for surfing. The ordinance claims "artificially enhanced wakes can cause environmental damage to lakes and lakeshore."

The new rules have already generated a lawsuit. Attorney Anders Helquist filed a lawsuit arguing the ordinance is too restrictive. He represents the Elkhart Lake Watersports Alliance.

USDC Eastern District of Wisconsin-2-26cv682 (1) by TMJ4 News

"Well, the village had repeated opportunities here to compromise and accommodate all lake users, but with these bans, which remain the most extreme in the country, the village has shown it can't be trusted," Helquist said.

State lawmakers tried but failed to pass a law this year that could have set a standard for no-wake-from-shore rules or depth-of-lake requirements to operate wake boats. Helquist said Elkhart Lake is deep enough to use wake boats.

Watch: New boating season, same old wake surfing controversy

New boating season, same old wake surfing controversy

"Elkhart Lake is Wisconsin's fourth deepest lake, and our lawsuit became necessary to protect the rights to legally recreate on a nearly 120-foot-deep lake," Helquist said.

Village President Lynn Shovan sent a statement backing their decision

"We are confident in our ordinance. We do not believe the allegations have merit," Shovan said.

When the village ordinance restricting artificial wake enhancement passed last November, Shovan stated, "We are trying to protect the health of the lake."

Wake boats have become popular but controversial across big and small lakes in Wisconsin. Mike Schaap loves to get out and kayak with his dog, but he always tries to avoid big waves.

"I think the biggest thing with the wake surfing boats is just the waves they generate because they can put ballast in the back of their boats. They can create enormous waves, especially if you're on a pontoon or a kayak, it's going to bounce you around all over the place," Schaap said.

Schaap wonders if a compromise is possible.

"I think they can coexist. Maybe there's a time frame that they can be used," Schaap said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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