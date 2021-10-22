New affordable housing complex opening in Milwaukee offers additional social services

MILWAUKEE — A new affordable housing complex called Thirteen31 Place Apartments is opening Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood on Oct. 26, and it's offering more than just a place to live.

In addition to the 89 units at 1331 W. National Ave., Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan will offer assistance with financial literacy, develop employment skills, and help cultivate relationships within the community. The goal is to improve people's quality of life while giving them a roof over their heads.

Seventy-four of the one-, two-, and three-bedroom units are rent restricted. The rest will be offered at the market rate.

