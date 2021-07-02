Nelson Soler resigns as chair of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Nelson Soler, the chair of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission who took on the high-profile position in the summer of last year, has stepped down.

Soler announced his resignation during a Thursday FPC meeting. The expiration of his term was expected.

Soler joined the commission in July of 2016 and was then chosen to chair the powerful oversight board in August of 2020.

The commission's vice chair, Angela McKenzie, becomes chair until a new chairperson is appointed, Soler said Thursday.

Soler led the commission over a tumultuous year, including massive protests and unrest over police brutality, as well as efforts to reform the Milwaukee Police Department. His term also includes the controversial demotion of former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, who then left the force but is currently fighting to either get a settlement from the city, or, per a judge's ruling, is reinstated to his old job.

The city and Morales have until July 12 to come to an agreement, attorneys for Morales said Thursday.

Soler is also the president of the Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute Inc., a multicultural marketing organization, and has been a member of numerous Milwaukee and statewide boards.

Meanwhile, the FPC is in the process of getting three new commissioners: Joan Kessler, LaNelle Ramey and Ed Fallone. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett selected them and the city's Common Council is in the process of vetting them.

Two seats on the commission are currently empty after Steven DeVougas and now Soler resigned, and Angela McKenzie's seat is about to expire. McKenzie is of course now chairing the board.

