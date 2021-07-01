Attorney: Alfonso Morales intends to resume position as police chief this weekend, if no deal is struck with city

MILWAUKEE — The attorney for former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales says his client intends to enter MPD's administration building this Saturday and resume his old job as chief. The city has until Saturday to strike a settlement with Morales, per a judge's order, or give him his old job back.

Attorney Frank Gimbel issued a statement to TMJ4 News Wednesday evening, just over a week after the city and Morales failed to reach a settlement for the former chief during a meeting. "As of tonight, my client Alfonso Morales intends to enter the Police Administration Building on Saturday morning and reassume [sic] his position as Chief of Police," said Gimbel.

In May, a judge ordered the city to come to a settlement with Morales - or, if failing to do so, reinstate Morales as chief. The city was given 45 days to do so. That grace period ends this Saturday, July 3.

Last year, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales to captain amid ongoing tensions between the then-chief and commissioners. The Milwaukee County Judge, Chris Foley, ruled that decision did not give Morales due process and was thus illegal.

The city and Morales did meet on June 19 to discuss a potential settlement, but the talks did not lead anywhere. Then on June 24, Judge Foley denied the city's request to push back reinstating Morales to July 3 unless a deal could be made. The city wanted more time to explore a possible settlement with Morales.

Such a settlement could amount to almost a half a million dollars.

Morales' legal team is also suing the city in federal court, arguing the former chief's civil rights were violated when he was demoted.

