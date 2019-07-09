MILWAUKEE — Neighbors tracked down a hit-and-run driver caught on camera smashing into a couple of parked cars in Milwaukee's Riverwest. Now police need help finding who was driving the truck.

Surveillance video captured 3:30 a.m. Saturday shows a truck hitting a Toyota and then smashing into the back of a Dodge Caravan. The owner of the Toyota sedan's daughter heard the crash in the middle of the night.

"It sounded like breaking, like a car accident," said Josalynn Wolff.



The truck driver then freed themselves from the chaos and took off.

"It looked like a hurricane came through or something," said Ron Wolff.

He did not even realize his car had been hit until the sun came up hours later.

"It was parked like 20 feet down that way," said Wolff, pointing to how far his car had been pushed.

Neighbors jumped in to help Wolff and his family. They put the surveillance video on Facebook asking people if anyone knows the truck.

"It was like non-stop getting all these clues and everybody was just helping," said Ron.

A few hours later, on the Riverwest Facebook page someone posted a picture of a truck with damage that read, "Look what I found."

But Ron said police told him when they talked to the owner of the truck he told them it had been stolen.

"We found out where the truck was. It was abandoned," said Ron. "He was trying to say it was stolen. That he wasn't involved."

Now police need someone to tell them who was driving the truck Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

Still, Ron is grateful for the work his neighbors have done.

"It shows how good the community can be when it all sticks together," he said.