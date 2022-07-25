Neighbors share concerns after two people drown on Lac La Belle in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. — After two people drowned in Lac La Belle in less than a week, some neighbors say the normally quiet and safe place now makes them nervous.

On Sunday, search and rescue teams were called out to the area of City Beach on Oconomowoc’s Lac La Belle for a report of a drowning, the second in the same area in just four days.

Western Lakes Fire District says the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was on a pontoon boat, swimming with his friends, when he went underwater and didn’t come back up.

Dive teams and rescue boats searched for hours, before finding him just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

One neighbor tells us he loves coming down to City Beach as much as he can but now he says he’s in shock over what happened, and isn’t sure if he’ll get back in the water anytime soon.

“I’ll think about it twice now. I don't feel comfortable now. I mean, by this beach, yes. But over there, where it’s deep? I'll think about it long and hard before I go water skiing again,” says Victor Lezama.

While the search for the victim is over, police are still investigating.

