Search underway for man who went missing on Lac La Belle

OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District, EMS, and Dive Teams will resume their search Friday morning for a missing swimmer on Lac La Belle.

Officials said they got a call around 7:18 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man swimming who had gone missing. The Western Lakes Fire District said the man was in the area northwest of Islandale and southwest of Buzzard Point on Lac La Belle.

Dive teams were issued to the scene, and the Waukesha Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin DNR, Chenequa Police, Mukwonago, Washington County, Dodge County, and Fort Atkinson all sent boats to the area to assist with the search.

First responders used sonar, divers, submersible drones, and area drones to search for the man but terminated the search around 11 p.m.

Crews will be returning to the area around 7 a.m. Friday to continue their search.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

