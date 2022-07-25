Recovery effort ongoing for man who drowned in Lac La Belle Sunday

The Western Lake Fire District was one of many agencies that responded to Lac La Belle on Sunday for another drowning.

Just before 4pm, multiple 911 calls came to dispatch reporting someone in distress in the water. While police, fire and dive teams were enroute, multiple people attempted to rescue a man in his 30's from the water. He did not resurface.

The incident was then upgraded to request mutual aid dive teams from the surrounding area. More than a dozen agencies or units responded to the call.

As of Sunday night around 8:30pm, it transitioned from a rescue to a recovery. Units will continue efforts until dark on Sunday and will resume Monday morning if necessary.

This marks the second drowning at this location in four days as another man was recovered from Lac La Belle on July 22 after going missing on July 21.

We will provide updates to this incident as we learn them.

