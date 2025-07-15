Neighbors react to man killed by driver fleeing police at a Milwaukee bus stop

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man is dead after being hit by a driver who was fleeing police and crashed into a bus stop in Milwaukee, according to police.

The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Sherman Boulevard on Milwaukee's north side.

Surveillance video shows a black sedan losing control at the intersection while being pursued by police. The vehicle runs through the bus stop, striking and killing a man who was waiting for the bus.

"A year and some change later, have things gotten any better," Reporter Jenna Rae asked Maurice Wince, who's the Fond Du Lac Business Improvement District Director.

Neighbors react to man killed by driver fleeing police at Milwaukee bus stop

It's a question we knew we had to ask Wince, who has seen his fair share of reckless driving.

"I think it's the individuals behind the steering wheel that we need to focus on as it relate to crime prevention," Wince explained.

TMJ4 spoke with Wince in 2024 after a man died in a reckless driving incident near his store, Sherman Park Grocery. For years, Wince has worked with local lawmakers and neighbors to improve reckless driving in the Fond Du Lac Business Improvement District.

His mission then, remains the same now.

"We've got a lot more work to do as it relates to crime prevention and making sure that our folks and residents remain safe," Wince said.

Other neighbors said, they think things have gotten worse.

"It's getting worse. We don't do nothing about it, we gone lose our city. These young people don't care, they just drive, and they don't care," David Johnson said.

Johnson heard Monday night's crash and saw the aftermath of it. We showed him the surveillance video of the crash caught by cameras at a nearby business.

"Yup, that's what we saw. Yup," Johnson said.

"Seeing that again, what's your reaction to that?" Rae asked.

"That's terrible," he responded.

We also talked with Jairo Granados. He's from Rippon, but his son lives in the area.

"I was commenting to my son how fast people are going," Granados said.

"You've seen it today?" Rae asked.

"Oh yeah. People swerve to avoid other individuals. It doesn't look like, either people think they're very skillful drivers or they think that their business is more important than any other human being and everybody else has to get out of the way," Granados responded.

When we showed Granados the surveillance video, he was shocked.

"It's absolutely horrendous tragedy, just incredibly sad for the individual involved and their family," Granados added.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) tracks car crashes statewide. Data shows, since January 2025, there have been 16 crashes at or near the intersection of Fond Du Lac and Sherman.

It's an increase from the previous two years, which had 13 crashes in 2023 and 2024, in the same time frame.

"What's your reaction to hearing that," Rae asked Wince.

"Well, my reaction is, everyone let's jut be safe. Safe means drive not only for yourself, but drive for others," Wince responded.

Some people said they want to see more than road safety measures implemented.

"Beyond those physical barriers so to speak, as I said, I think it takes education and more police presence," Granados explained.

Milwaukee Police said they're still investigating. Police said a 55-year-old died in this crash and a 35-year-old man was arrested.

