MILWAUKEE — A 55-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a reckless driver Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee police were in pursuit of a reckless driver when the reckless driver lost control and struck a bus shelter, two parked cars and a pedestrian on the corner of Fond du Lac and North Sherman.

Watch: Reckless driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Milwaukee's north side

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side under investigation

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

