MILWAUKEE — A 55-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a reckless driver Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Milwaukee police were in pursuit of a reckless driver when the reckless driver lost control and struck a bus shelter, two parked cars and a pedestrian on the corner of Fond du Lac and North Sherman.
Watch: Reckless driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Milwaukee's north side
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.