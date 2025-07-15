Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Reckless driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Milwaukee's north side

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Sherman on Milwaukee's north side.
Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side under investigation
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A 55-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a reckless driver Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee police were in pursuit of a reckless driver when the reckless driver lost control and struck a bus shelter, two parked cars and a pedestrian on the corner of Fond du Lac and North Sherman.

Watch: Reckless driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Milwaukee's north side

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side under investigation

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones