Neighbors react to 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting, two teens arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old was unintentionally shot and killed Wednesday evening in Milwaukee due to what police describe as someone else's "negligent handling" of a gun. Two teens, a 14-year-old girl and boy, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Ryann T. Wilson

The shooting has left neighbors in the community shaken and concerned about gun safety, especially when it comes to protecting children.

Joyce Elm, who lives steps away from where the shooting occurred, described the chaotic scene that unfolded around 8 p.m.

"Just a bunch of policemen coming up and everything and they start roping everything off, God, there must have been 20 cops here," Elm said.

Elm recalled seeing a visibly distraught teen in the back of a police car following the incident.

"In the other cop car there was a kid crying and screaming in there, it was just sad to hear you know," she said.

As TMJ4 continues to follow this story, we're hearing from community members who are struggling to process this tragedy. Many residents expressed disbelief upon learning a young teen had lost their life.

"My insides just turned and you start crying. I mean how could you not? It just scared me," Elm said.

The incident has sparked conversations about gun safety and prevention measures that could help avoid similar tragedies in the future.

Hector Rodriguez, another neighbor, believes technological improvements to firearms could prevent such accidents.

"I really think they should have better safety equipment on weapons because there's been a lot of people that ended up accidentally getting killed by gunshots like that," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez expressed the emotional toll these incidents take on the community, especially when they involve young people.

"It is really sad every time you hear about a kid getting hurt, especially if they end up dying from it," he said.

Milwaukee Police say charges related to this shooting are being referred to the District Attorney's office.

Meanwhile, residents hope other children and teens don't meet the same fate.

"They don't even get a chance to grow up or learn about life I mean they're so precious. They're little miracles what else do you do? You try and protect them but how against a bullet?" Elm said.

