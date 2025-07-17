Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal shooting under investigation on Vliet Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Vliet Street Wednesday, indicating there has been a fatality.

The shooting was reported around 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department call log.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

