Fatal shooting under investigation on Vliet Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Vliet Street Wednesday, indicating there has been a fatality.

The shooting was reported around 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department call log.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

