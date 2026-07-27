Neighbors near Prospect and Orchard in Appleton are already cleaning up after a storm caused widespread damage across the city Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Neighbors rally to clean up storm damage in Appleton

Neighbors rally to clean up storm damage in Appleton

Entire trees were ripped out of the ground, and trees came down on homes in the area. Nearly every yard on the block near Prospect and Orchard has at least one downed tree.

Roads are also closed across Appleton as a result of the storm.

Despite the damage, neighbors are coming together to help with the cleanup process, clearing debris from the streets and yards.

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