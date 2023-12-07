Neighbors jolted awake by gunshots after Milwaukee police shoot two men closeby

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee police officers shot and injured two men on the city's north side. It all unfolded just after 3 a.m. Thursday when police said they were trying to pull over a car suspected in a prior shooting.

The incident ended with neighbors startled and woken up by gunshots.

LISTEN:

Surveillance video captures gunshots

"When I woke up, my first instinct was to run to them 'cause it sounded like it was coming from where their room is," one neighbor said.

One neighbor we talked to didn't want to go on camera because she said she and her kids are still terrified after the early morning shooting.

"Our house is like a lower level and our kids' room is like right there. The room they were sleeping in, it sounded really close," she explained.

And it was. However, this incident didn't start in this woman's backyard.

Milwaukee police said they tried to pull over a stolen car wanted in a prior shooting at 91st and Silver Spring Drive. The driver didn't stop, so the police chased them. MPD officers said they deployed stop sticks at 68th and Hampton. The car then made it 17 more blocks and crashed in front of a gas station at 51st and Hampton.



"Two occupants in the vehicle fled," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "A foot pursuit ensued. Early information indicates that one of the suspects was carrying a visible firearm and refused to drop the weapon despite multiple verbal commands from the police."

Police said that's when the two officers started shooting.

"I think that was very irresponsible and unsafe cause like what if it flew in someone's window? Like, it's multiple houses right there and our windows are all like right there," the neighbor said.

Neighbor surveillance video shows the moments following that shooting with police swarming the area.

We're told one of the men who was shot is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries.

Both officers who fired their weapons are on routine administrative leave.

The owner of the gas station where the car crashed said he does have surveillance video of the crash and its aftermath, but said police told him not to share it.

TMJ4 has requested both body and dash camera footage from Milwaukee Police.

