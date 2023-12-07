Police shoot two Milwaukee men early Thursday after vehicle chase, foot pursuit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police officers shot and injured two men early Thursday morning after both a vehicle chase and foot pursuit.

The two men are alleged to have been driving a stolen car wanted in connection with a shooting, police said Thursday.

One of the men, a 19-year-old, is in critical condition. The other, a 22-year-old, is being treated for minor injuries.

At a news conference Thursday, police say they observed that stolen car shortly after 3:00 a.m. They attempted to stop the car at 91st and Silver Spring.

When the car did not stop, police gave chase. That chase ended when the car crashed at 51st and Hampton.

After the chase, the two men in the car started to run and police chased them on foot, according to Chief Jeffrey Norman.

At that point, Chief Norman said "early information indicates" that one of the men was carrying a gun and refused to drop it, "despite multiple verbal commands from police."

That's when "multiple shots were fired," according to Norman. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police say two officers, a 26-year-old man with 8 years of service and a 27-year-old man with 2 years of service, were involved in this incident. They will be placed on administrative duty while the case is investigated.

This story will be updated.

