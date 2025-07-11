Neighbor of 4-year-old shooting victim describes frantic moments she and others tried to help

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody after a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Milwaukee.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on North 75th Street north of Brown Deer Road.

A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Ralph Taylor III. He was found inside a bedroom.

Tangella Williams told TMJ4 that she and her kids were outside when they heard what sounded like a single gunshot.

"My mommy instinct kicked in. I'm like, 'Everybody get in the house,'" Williams recalled.

TMJ4 Tangella Williams recounted the emotional and chaotic moments as she and others tried to help 4-year-old Ralph Taylor.

Williams said soon after, her neighbor came outside in a panic.

"Mom — she just came outside. She was screaming like, 'My baby, my baby, my baby!' We couldn't understand what she was telling us because she didn't tell us that he was shot," Williams said.

The neighbor described the frantic moments when she and others tried to save a 4-year-old child.

Williams said she and two others went into the home to help. They found 4-year-old Taylor shot upstairs. She described an emotional scene.

"We were all like calling 911, 'Like get here! Get here," Williams explained. "We were trying to save him, but we couldn't. We did CPR."

Williams says Taylor would sometimes play with her children.

"The times he was outside, he was the sweetest kid ever. He was just bubbly," Williams said.

MPD has not released details on the circumstances.

Williams said there were conflicting accounts of what led to the shooting which made her question the truth.

"It's just sad. That's sad. You could tell that she (Taylor's mother) loved her babies," Williams stated.

A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested. MPD will refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error