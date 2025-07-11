Two people killed, including 4-year-old, in separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people, including a 4-year-old, dead on Thursday.

75th and Northridge Lakes

According to police, the first shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. near 75th and Northridge Lakes. Police say a 4-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting but said they are not currently seeking any suspects in the incident.

51st and Hope

Just over 30 minutes later, police say a 39-year-old victim was shot and killed in a separate incident near 51st and Hope. Police have a suspect in custody in the second incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

