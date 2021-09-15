Watch
Nearly 400 Afghan evacuees to resettle in Wisconsin, White House says

AP Photo/David Goldman
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 18:14:12-04

WISCONSIN — According to the Biden Administration, 399 of the first group of Afghan evacuees are projected to resettle in Wisconsin.

The first group tallies nearly 37,000 evacuees.

The Associated Press reports that the administration requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the U.S. by the end of September, and 95,000 by September 2022.

Officials say that many of the evacuees requested to be resettled in certain states where they already have family or close friends who live there.

Evacuees go through a process of security vetting before being admitted into the U.S., and also undergo a health screening.

Evacuees 12 and older are required to get the COVID-19 vaccination after entering the country.

