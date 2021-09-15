Nearly 400 Afghan evacuees to resettle in Wisconsin, White House says

WISCONSIN — According to the Biden Administration, 399 of the first group of Afghan evacuees are projected to resettle in Wisconsin.

The first group tallies nearly 37,000 evacuees.

The Associated Press reports that the administration requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the U.S. by the end of September, and 95,000 by September 2022.

Officials say that many of the evacuees requested to be resettled in certain states where they already have family or close friends who live there.

Evacuees go through a process of security vetting before being admitted into the U.S., and also undergo a health screening.

Evacuees 12 and older are required to get the COVID-19 vaccination after entering the country.

