How you can help Afghan refugees arriving at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin

If you are looking for ways to help Afghan refugees arriving at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy, a new list from the state may be of some assistance.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families uploaded the list to its website with resources in order to help the refugees, who "arrive with little beyond the clothes they are wearing and often are very unfamiliar with American ways of life."

The department partners with organizations across state to help those in need.

State residents who would like to help support refugees should contact DCF’s partners to find out what kind of help is needed most. If you’d like to know more about which organization you should contact, you can reach out to their Bureau of Refugee Programs at dcfrefugee@wisconsin.gov or (414) 270-4702.

The DCF says examples of the ways you could help could include:

Volunteer: Refugees that arrive to Wisconsin from overseas may need help practicing English, doing their homework, learning American customs, or becoming a part of their new local community.

Donate: Refugees often arrive with few personal possessions. Clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene products, furniture, and other household goods are often valuable items that you could donate to a new family.

Fundraise: Refugees arrive with varying amounts of money, but most could use a little extra support as they get started, until they start work (which is usually very soon after arrival). Additional financial support can help pay for a first month’s rent, new clothes, a utility bill, or some of the small comforts that we all enjoy. Alternatively, many of the organizations that serve refugees are non-profit organizations that depend on the financial support of generous local Wisconsin residents. Fundraising to make a financial gift to a local organization could directly benefit one refugee family, or it could help provide valuable resettlement services to many!

Advocate: Refugee resettlement is built on a model of community support. Helping to build support for refugees among your neighbors, place of work, family, and friends can increase your impact on newly arriving refugee communities.

Connect: Refugee services providers are always looking for resources for refugees such as safe, affordable rental housing and family supporting jobs. If you know of any available housing or employment in your area, reach out to your local refugee resettlement agency to help them connect with a new and valuable resource.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip