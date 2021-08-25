School district near Fort McCoy is ready to welcome Afghan children

FORT MCCOY — As the conflict in Afghanistan continues, at Fort McCoy more Afghan refugees are finding comfort knowing they are safe.

Sen. Ron Johnson visited the base Wednesday. He said there are 1,000 Afghan refugees already at Fort McCoy, with a capacity to house a total of 10,000.

With young children among those seeking refuge at Fort McCoy, the Tomah Area School District is working closely with the base to come up with a plan to welcome Afghan children to the district.

Tomah Area School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said they could get anywhere from 100 to 1,000 children.

"I can't imagine what they're going through," Hanson said.

He remembers housing a refugee family back in 70s, and said he's ready to meet this moment.

"I feel a personal connection on that level with my family history and the duty we have," Hanson said.

Outside of Tomah, the surrounding communities are ready to help.

Ho-Chunk Nation started an online donation drive. Fort McCoy in a Facebook post said, "if you want to help with donations or volunteer time, don't contact the base. Instead, call your local red cross."

