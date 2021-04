MILWAUKEE — All northbound lanes are back open after being blocked on I-43 at West North Avenue in Milwaukee Monday evening due to an "incident," according to WisDOT.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a traffic update that lanes became blocked around 7:38 p.m. Traffic resumed around 8:10 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is responding. The Office has not announced any details at this time.

