Nationwide memorial siren growl planned to honor late Oshkosh firefighter

The group SirenCon says it plans to hold a nationwide siren growl on Sunday to honor late Oshkosh and Sheboygan firefighter Thomas Diener.

In recognition and remembrance of Diener, SirenCon says it is inviting the siren community to take part in a coast-to-coast dedicated siren growl, where people who participate in the hobby or own any form of siren may pay their respects through sound.

The growl is set to take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21.

According to a release from the group, Diener and his crewmates were headed home from outdoor siren work in Indiana on Dec. 11 when their vehicle broke down on the side of the road. While their vehicle was pulled off to the side of the road, it was hit by a semi-truck, which killed Diener.

SirenCon adds that Diener was the owner of Sheboygan Warning Systems, a siren installation and maintenance company, and that he worked hard to maintain a bridge between the professional and hobbyist side of sirens through individual outreach and his dedication to events like SirenCon, which is held annually in Rhinelander.

The group adds that this siren growl is set to be short, but it wants to make sure as many people are aware of the planned siren grown and why the group will be taking part in it.

