Oshkosh firefighter dies in Indiana highway crash while traveling for work

Oshkosh firefighter and paramedic Tom Diener, who also served as a lieutenant with the Town of Sheboygan's Fire Department, died after a crash on an Indiana highway on Thursday.

According to a release from the Oshkosh Fire Department, firefighters Tom Diener, Carter Haen and Robbie Betts were traveling for work related to public safety and emergency warning systems when they were involved in a crash Indiana.

The department describes Tom as a dedicated firefighter, volunteer, public servant and business owner whose work centered on protecting communities through emergency warning systems.

According to Oshkosh FD's release, Haen and Betts were also involved in the crash, but the department did not specify their condition or the severity of their injuries. The department did ask everyone to keep Haen and Betts in their thoughts and to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Oshkosh FD says a donation page has been established through the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation in Diener's memory and to support Haen and Betts.

You can donate to the fund by clicking here.

The department did not give any details about a memorial service for Diener.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error